You can go on an epic horseback riding adventure near Toronto

Whether you're a horse lover, adventure seeker, or simply want to try something new this spring, there's a ranch just 30 minutes from Toronto that might just satisfy all three.

Located in Oakville, The Ranch has been operating for nearly 40 years year-round, and is one of the last public riding facilities in the GTA. It doesn't matter if it's your first time around these gentle giants, or if you're a seasoned equestrian, The Ranch has the perfect riding option for you.

You can even meet all the adorable horses before your ride online, and learn about their unique personalities and preferences.

You can choose between a one-hour guided tour through the stunning valleys of the Oakville countryside, or ride solo whenever you wish with a yearly membership. But, the "Twilight Ride" is definitely the most epic, and needs to be added to your bucket list ASAP.

The Twilight Ride can accommodate 10 to 20 people, and the treks begin around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the time of year. Can you think of anything better than horseback riding along the scenic escarpment just as the sun is setting?

Once you've finished the trail ride, you'll be greeted back at the home base with a rustic campfire and BBQ feast. The best part? This package is only $65/person!

If you've been bitten by the equestrian bug after your first ride, you can even sign up for weekly Western riding lessons that run between May and July. You can still register for this course online as well.

The Ranch is open seven days a week from May to October, and on weekends from November to April. Reservations can be made online or by phone.