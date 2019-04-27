Mississauga is getting a magical water lantern festival this summer

Almost nothing is more magical in summer than setting over 1,000 glowing lanterns afloat on the water.

Mississauga is going to be hosting just such an enchanting experience on August 10 at Port Credit Memorial Park.

In addition to the lantern launch, there will also be food trucks and music. It's already too late to snag early bird tickets, but you still have a chance to get $38.99 tickets until July 31, or $42.99 up until the day before the event.

The ticket price jumps to $50 the day of, but there's special youth and kid pricing and other potential ways to get discounts.

The cost of the ticket includes your wristband, your own floating lantern and a marker to personalize it with, plus a commemorative drawstring bag.

If setting a bunch of paper lanterns afloat in the lake sounds less like beauty and more like litter to you, never fear: they're made out of eco-friendly wood and rice paper, and the cost of tickets also helps cover cleanup.

The Water Lantern Festival is also happening in other cities all over the U.S. and Canada, including Buffalo, Ottawa, Hamilton, Edmonton and Halifax.