Raptors and Leafs announce plans for tailgate parties outside Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Blue Jays may be going through somewhat of a rough patch this season (to put it kindly), but local sports fans need not fret — there's plenty to cheer about over at Scotiabank Arena.

Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors are heading into the playoffs for their respective leagues this year, delighting NHL fans, NBA fans and fans of the city itself alike.

This marks the third consecutive year that the Leafs and Raptors, both of which call Scotiabank Arena home, have simultaneously made it into postseason play and MLSE is once again ready to host a steady stream of revelers at the popular outdoor viewing area Raptors fans may know as Jurassic Park but is actually Maple Leaf Square.

"From game to game, Scotiabank Arena will be a playoff hub for whichever team is playing at home," reads a news release issued Wednesday by the parent company for both teams.

"If the Leafs or Raptors are playing within the arena, the tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square will also be dedicated exclusively to the home team."

Both teams will also host tailgate parties for away games— provided that the other team isn't playing at home— and mutiple support screens will broadcast both games should two of them be on at once.

Fans who attend tailgates to cheer for their teams in Maple Leaf Square will have access to bars, food trucks, hawkers, sports apparel retailers and hot dog vendors, as well as "giveaways, fun activations, special guests, a live DJ and more."

Tailgate details, exclusive contests and full broadcast schedule ➡️ https://t.co/N9OkAVzVSq#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/tgD5lq7si2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 10, 2019

The first playoff party in Maple Leaf Square is set to take place this Thursday when the Leafs face off against the Boston Bruins in Boston during Game One of their Eastern Conference Quarter-Final series.

Fans of the Raptors, who finished the 2018-19 regular season as the top Atlantic Division team for the sixth time, will have to wait until tomorrow for an official NBA playoff schedule.

Doors to the tailgate parties will open two hours in advance of games. Portions of the area surrounding the Scotiabank Arena will be closed off to vehicle traffic during the parties, so plan ahead if you're keen on getting a spot inside the square.