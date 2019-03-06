Sports & Play
toronto wolfpack

Toronto Wolfpack rugby team devastated after someone steals mascot

Tragedy has struck Toronto's rugby team, the Toronto Wolfpack. 

The city's championship-winning team took to social media yesterday to announce their most important member has gone missing: Jefferson.

No need to file a missing person's report, though. 

Jefferson is the Wolfpack's jersey-wearing wolf mascot, and apparently it—sorry, he—went missing sometime yesterday. 

"The hugely popular Wolf, who made his debut at the 2018 Home Opener, has gone missing from the team’s Lamport Stadium home in Liberty Village," said the Wolfpack

With the 2019 Home Opener game against the Swinton Lions just seven weeks away, the team is appealing to anyone who might know about Jefferson's whereabouts to help bring him safely home. 

It's hard to tell whether or not this disappearance is for real, or if it's a ploy to drum up press for the upcoming home opener.

Or, maybe Jefferson is just out here living his best life. Wolves belong in the wildnerness anyway, not stadiums. 

