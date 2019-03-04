Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago


Toronto Blue Jays pitcher has a ridiculous number of shoes

Sneakerheads, you have a new leader. 

Marcus Stroman has what looks like entire house-worth's of shoes, according to photos the Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher shared on social media yesterday. 

The 27-year-old MVP has evidently been collecting sneakers for his entire life, and announced that he'll be giving away more than 100 pairs soon. 

"Bare kicks from time," he wrote on Twitter. "Been about this sneakerhead life since I was a young one. Downsizing though." 

Stroman says that he'll be "keeping the dope ones and giving away/donating the rest."

Given the fact the player makes about $3 million USD a year, I'm sure the worst shoes in his collection will be nicer than most kicks in your closet right now. 

