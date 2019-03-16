The world's largest maple syrup festival is happening near Toronto

If you're a fan of maple syrup (isn't it mandatory as a Canadian?) then mark your calendars. Just an hour outside of Toronto in the town of Elmira, there's a massive maple syrup festival happening on Saturday, April 6.

Now in its 55th year, the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival draws thousands of visitors from all over the world, and has even been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the World’s Largest Single Day Maple Syrup Festival with 66,529 people attending in 2000!

The popularity of this festival doesn't just stop at the maple syrup though: there are tons of other mouth watering foods to try like poutine, butter tarts, turkey legs, funnel cakes, and of course, thousands of pancakes.

With hundreds of vendors to choose from, there's quite literally something for everyone.

You can even purchase a "make-your-own backyard maple syrup kit" for $10 if you're more of a DIYer.

The entire festival is actually made up of mini events scattered throughout the day, so be sure to check out their event schedule before you arrive. For example, you can make your own toffee, or take a scenic tour to the back of a sugar bush by tractor.

Organized and run entirely by a large group of volunteers, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the festival benefit the community and local not-for-profits.

Since its inception, the festival has raised millions for these community organizations. To view a list of which charities will be the recipients of this year's festival, click here.

The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival starts at 7 a.m., so be sure to check it out early to avoid most of the crowds. Try to get your hands on the $4 pancakes while they last.