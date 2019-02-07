Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors trade

Toronto reacts to blockbuster Raptors trade

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Well, it's official: The Toronto Raptors are losing three important team members in exchange for a guy who'd better damn well be worth it, Masai.

Contrary to rumours circulating earlier this week, Kyle Lowry is safe, but Jonas Valanciunas, C.J. Miles and Delon Wright are all going to Memphis.

In exchange for the Lithuanian centre and American guards (plus a 2024 second-round draft pick), Toronto gets 34-year-old NBA All-Star Marc Gasol.

Gasol has been playing for the Memphis Grizzlies for more than a decade, joining the team in 2008 after playing for the national basketball team in his home country of Spain.

His record is nothing to sneeze at: He's a two-time Olympic medalist, a three-time All-Star, and was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. But is he worth everything the team is losing in Valanciunas, Miles and Wright?

Some Raptors fans say yes.

The 7-foot-1 centre leaves Memphis as one of the most accomplished Grizzlies in history, according to EPSN.

He also seems like a pretty cool guy in general.

That said, many were crushed (and/or floored) when the trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Valanciunas, 26, will be sorely missed after almost a decade playing for Toronto.

Ironically, the Raptors publicly celebrated his comeback from a thumb injury on Twitter just hours before the trade was official.

As will Wright, also 26, who joined the Raps in 2015.

C.J. Miles, 31, only joined Toronto in 2017, but he made quite an impression during his time in The 6ix. Just look at this Halloween costume.

No public word yet from any of the freshly-traded former Raptors on how they feel about the move, but Gasol is having fun with it.

Love or hate it, we can all agree that this was a bigger shakeup than most people in Toronto were expecting.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto reacts to blockbuster Raptors trade

Toronto just got a gym for plus size women

Canada's Wonderland just built the tallest dive roller coaster in the world

Jose Bautista bat flip ball sells for $28,252.80 at auction

People are still skating outdoors despite frigid Toronto weather

The Toronto Maple Leafs are holding a practice at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto Raptors player’s pregame outfit has people talking

Toronto soccer fans turn on TFC for trading their best player