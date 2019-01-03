Skate for free under the Gardiner Expressway this winter

The Bentway is back for the season, baby, and you can glide around Toronto's coolest figure-eight to your heart's content without paying a dime this winter—even if you need to rent skates.

The popular year-round community gathering spot under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, just east of Strachan, has once again gone full winter wonderland after a successful opening last year.

Starting Monday, holiday hours end and The Bentway opens its skate trail and rental services (along with food, drink and warming stations) to the public from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. between Monday and Thursday, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Thursdays are your best best, however, if you're trying to save cash.

"Free skate Thursdays" continue tonight, January 3, and will run until February 14. The event series features free skate rentals from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., every Thursday, courtesy of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Better still, you can take free drop-in skating lessons from The West Toronto Skating Club. Kids aged 6-12 can learn to skate for free between 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. while adult lessons are scheduled for between 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Have fun!