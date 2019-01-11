Sports & Play
Lori Harito
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
new fitness clubs toronto

The top 5 new fitness clubs in Toronto

Sports & Play
Lori Harito
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top new fitness clubs in Toronto have found a compelling way to distinguish themselves from the rest. Whether it’s through new muscle training technology or clubs that span over 90,000 square feet, there’s a new spot for everyone.

Here are my picks for the top new fitness clubs in Toronto

BOLO

Bolo, which stands for BodyLove, is a one-stop fitness space near Queen and Spadina that combines a gym, coffee, lounge and salon into one place. If you want to perfect your boxing punch, then Bolo is the spot for you. Afterward, sip on a delicious smoothie.

Ten X Toronto

Ten X is a new luxury sports club which focuses on the four indoor Deco Turf tennis courts and nine squash courts. As part of Hotel X Toronto on the Exhibition Grounds, the luxury sports club is the largest hotel facility in Canada.

Go Go Muscle Training

This boutique gym in Yorkville specializes in Electronic Muscle Stimulation, a 20-minute workout where you’re suited up and connected to a machine that basically zaps you. It’s a quick, unique and effective way to shape your body.

Lotus Fitness

A new Muay Thai on Dufferin Street near Queen, Lotus Fitness focuses on strengthening kickboxing and Muay Thai techniques. The gym also offers 45-minute HIIT functional classes with bodyweight exercises using kettlebells, slam balls and battle ropes.

Core Concepts

A boutique gym in Forest Hill Village, Core’s signature “transcoremation” is one intense workout. The workout focuses on strengthening the core by switching between sets on the treadmill and HIIT exercises on the floor.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at BOLO. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The top 5 new fitness clubs in Toronto

Toronto is getting a new tennis club this summer

How to spend 48 hours in Durham Region

Toronto rowing club tries to rebuild after devastating flood

Win a winter getaway to Mount St. Louis Moonstone

Ontario ice caves ranked one of the top places to visit in the world

Skate for free under the Gardiner Expressway this winter

The top 10 ways to escape the cold in Toronto