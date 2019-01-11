The top 5 new fitness clubs in Toronto

The top new fitness clubs in Toronto have found a compelling way to distinguish themselves from the rest. Whether it’s through new muscle training technology or clubs that span over 90,000 square feet, there’s a new spot for everyone.

Here are my picks for the top new fitness clubs in Toronto

Bolo, which stands for BodyLove, is a one-stop fitness space near Queen and Spadina that combines a gym, coffee, lounge and salon into one place. If you want to perfect your boxing punch, then Bolo is the spot for you. Afterward, sip on a delicious smoothie.

Ten X is a new luxury sports club which focuses on the four indoor Deco Turf tennis courts and nine squash courts. As part of Hotel X Toronto on the Exhibition Grounds, the luxury sports club is the largest hotel facility in Canada.

This boutique gym in Yorkville specializes in Electronic Muscle Stimulation, a 20-minute workout where you’re suited up and connected to a machine that basically zaps you. It’s a quick, unique and effective way to shape your body.

A new Muay Thai on Dufferin Street near Queen, Lotus Fitness focuses on strengthening kickboxing and Muay Thai techniques. The gym also offers 45-minute HIIT functional classes with bodyweight exercises using kettlebells, slam balls and battle ropes.

A boutique gym in Forest Hill Village, Core’s signature “transcoremation” is one intense workout. The workout focuses on strengthening the core by switching between sets on the treadmill and HIIT exercises on the floor.