Toronto startup delivers fun to your front door

A new Toronto startup wants you to have fun, without the burdens.

Funspree, a new service currently beta-testing in the city, will bring you "experiences" rather than things, with the belief that memories are more important than stuff.

The service currently offers four experience packages, with plans for more in the future. At the moment, those interested can purchase a four- or eleven-day rental containing everything you need for tandem paddleboating, 8-person laser tag, glamping, or a backyard movie night.

Staff will deliver the packages to your front door on your choice of Thursday or Friday, and pick it up either four or eleven days later, depending on how long you want the experience to last.

Co-founders Tyler James and Emily Glynn-James are hoping to expand the service soon to include a wider delivery zone (currently they operate in the east side for the beta-test), and more experience packages.

The two were inspired to start the project after renting a box consisting of all the necessary items for a family beach day in California. It was the "best day" of their vacation, the couple says.

"Back to the Future" is one idea they have for a future bundle, which would include a virtual reality gaming setup. Funspree has also been working on a Backyard Olympics package, and an Italian cookout collection, complete with a pizza oven, pasta maker, gelato machine, cookbooks and more.

Funspree's mission is to work alongside what they call "mega trends," namely: a shift toward environmental consciousness, a desire to have memorable experiences rather than own stuff, and "collaborative consumption," where consumers share products through new ownership models like Netflix and Uber.

Currently, the four experiences range from $109-$149 for the four-day experiences, and $189-$259 for the eleven-day experiences.

As August draws near, a backyard movie night sounds like the perfect way to take advantage of this beautiful weather before it's too late.