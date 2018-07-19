Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 10 minutes ago
Toronto FC ottawa

Toronto FC fans start fire in the stands during soccer game

A rowdy group of apparent Torontonians are being slammed today for conduct most unbecoming of soccer fans (at least in Canada) during last night's MLS game in our nation's capital.

Ottawa Fury FC has confirmed that "TFC supporters" set off fireworks and flares at Ottawa's TD Place Stadium on July 18. One of said supporters even went so far as to throw a flare on the field mid-game, sparking panic and fury all over the venue.

"Upon seeing smoke and fire, which appeared to be more serious than they were, fans in other parts of the stadium notified Ottawa Police and Ottawa Fire," wrote the football club in a statement late Wednesday, noting that emergency services were quick to respond.

"TFC has apologized for the behaviour of the members of the supports group responsible for igniting the fireworks."

Those responsible for the incident were sitting in a section of the stadium normally used by away fans when they ignited the explosives.

The fireworks are said to have "flared and boomed for a short time" before security guards arrived to extinguish the blaze. Members of the group were then immediately escorted out of the stadium.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt on account of their actions. Not physically, anyway.

Ottawa Police have launched an investigation looking into how these people managed to smuggle fireworks into the Canadian Championship semi-final match, as all were subjected to bag checks and security scans before entering the stadium.

TD Place itself says it will be stepping up security to prevent such incidents in the future.

Toronto ended up winning the game 1-0, but this particular faction of fans lost any respect they may have had left (which wasn't a lot, judging by how other fans both at home and away have described their antics.)

FuryFanAbove

