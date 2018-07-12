Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Where to watch France vs Croatia in Toronto and online

France vs Croatia is finally here. If your throat isn't sore from screaming by now, it'll definitely need some rest after this Saturday: the all-European final is the culmination of what's been a very entertaining month-long World Cup. 

From Germany's quick boot out of the tourney and Nacer Chadli's epic goal against Team Japan (who has the best fans ever) to more meme-worthy moments like Neymar's neverending rolls down the pitch and Morocco's brutal own goal, World Cup 2018 has been a good one.

Now Les Bleus and the Vatreni wil face off on Sunday July 15 at 11 a.m. EST for the championship title in a battle of underdog versus the favourite, France.

The bets are on to see whether Croatia's most exceptional team in decades can hold back France's swiftest player Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the Les Bleus' powerful offence.

The last time France won the World Cup in 1998 in the final against Brazil, but it's uncharted territory for the Vatreni, who've never come this far in FIFA before.

Whoever's side you're on, there's plenty of places in the city to cheer on your team and join in the collective fever pitch before the World Cup ends and we do it all over again in four years. 

Here's where you can watch the World Cup final this Sunday. 

Where to cheer on Team France

Ricarda's is still the official headquarters for Les Bleus this year, but it's bound to get completely packed with fans and members of the Federation Tricolore de Toronto, but the Italian mainstay Cafe Diplomatico might actually be the French FIFA fixture for Saturday.

Where to cheer on Team Croatia

The Croatian Parish Park in Mississauga is going to be a giant party. Red and white checkers will be all over this community hub where proud Croats will be screaming at the TV's in the outdoor pavilion and sports bar. 

Where to cheer as a neutral fan
  • Cafe Diplomatico is throwing an all-day street party with an extended patio stadium seating, prizes and more.
  • The Rec Room will be playing the game on its big screen while hosting some special panel discussions hosted by Footy Talks
  • Cabana Pool Bar is hosting a ticketed Budweiser FIFA World Cup viewing party on its 40 foot-screen. 
  • Real Sports will naturally by one of the best spots to watch with a massive 39-foot HD screen and tons of seating. 
  • Remix Lounge will have a projector running and the game on the big screen, with pre-game specials including doubles. 
  • 3 Brewers in Liberty Village will be playing the game on both floors.
  • The Hideout has $5 tallboys from 11 a.m. onwards when the game starts.
  • Scallywags continues to air all games with audio and drink specials with 30 TVs in the whole spot, including its rooftop patio.
  • Elephant & Castle will have drinks specials and raffles during the game. 
  • Fox and Firkin will be running deals on Canadian pints, tequila shots, and pounds of wings for the game. 
  • Assembly Chefs Hall will be airing the game on the two massive projectors in their beer hall. 
  • Kelly's Landing has a thirteen-foot TV and other small ones all around its bar area and open patio.  
  • The Office Pub has patio TVs, full sound, and cheap Heineken pints during games. 
  • The Pilot will be airing the game on all their main floor screens with sound. 
  • O’Grady’s airs the World Cup games on a big TV screen on the main floor behind the bar.  
  • The Pint Public House offers numerous big screen TVs and spacious seating that's good for big groups. 
  • Scotland Yard has screens all around its cozy seating area. 
  • Football Factory is the quintessential soccer bar to watch all games with 13 HDTVs and private booths. 
  • Hemingway’s will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. and turning on the TVs on all four floors with 20oz pints for $5. 
  • Brazen Head has lots of TVs and drink specials for the game.
  • The Dizzy has tons of TVs with unobstructed views to watch the game. 
Special Screenings
  • Union Summer Market has set up a a massive screen underneath a pavilion complete with benches. Its free to drop by, plus its licensed. 
  • Lula Lounge is throwing a free screening on its massive screen with the option to reserve tables to guarantee your seating. 
Watch Online

If you've managed to score a VPN through popular providers like ExpressVPN, you'll get access to a huge selection of free online live streams.

There are also ways you can stream online on your phone or laptop, just download Canada's two biggest World Cup broadcaster apps: CTV GO App and TSN GO App

You'll have to connect to your CTV Go App by choosing your provider, and the TSN GO App requires a subscription.

If you've got either, you can play the game on your phone and screen-mirror or cast to any smart TV near you. 

Lead photo by

Equipe de France de Football

