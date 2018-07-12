Where to watch France vs Croatia in Toronto and online

France vs Croatia is finally here. If your throat isn't sore from screaming by now, it'll definitely need some rest after this Saturday: the all-European final is the culmination of what's been a very entertaining month-long World Cup.

From Germany's quick boot out of the tourney and Nacer Chadli's epic goal against Team Japan (who has the best fans ever) to more meme-worthy moments like Neymar's neverending rolls down the pitch and Morocco's brutal own goal, World Cup 2018 has been a good one.

Now Les Bleus and the Vatreni wil face off on Sunday July 15 at 11 a.m. EST for the championship title in a battle of underdog versus the favourite, France.

The bets are on to see whether Croatia's most exceptional team in decades can hold back France's swiftest player Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the Les Bleus' powerful offence.

The last time France won the World Cup in 1998 in the final against Brazil, but it's uncharted territory for the Vatreni, who've never come this far in FIFA before.

Whoever's side you're on, there's plenty of places in the city to cheer on your team and join in the collective fever pitch before the World Cup ends and we do it all over again in four years.

Here's where you can watch the World Cup final this Sunday.

Where to cheer on Team France

Ricarda's is still the official headquarters for Les Bleus this year, but it's bound to get completely packed with fans and members of the Federation Tricolore de Toronto, but the Italian mainstay Cafe Diplomatico might actually be the French FIFA fixture for Saturday.

Where to cheer on Team Croatia

The Croatian Parish Park in Mississauga is going to be a giant party. Red and white checkers will be all over this community hub where proud Croats will be screaming at the TV's in the outdoor pavilion and sports bar.

Where to cheer as a neutral fan

Special Screenings

Union Summer Market has set up a a massive screen underneath a pavilion complete with benches. Its free to drop by, plus its licensed.

Lula Lounge is throwing a free screening on its massive screen with the option to reserve tables to guarantee your seating.

Watch Online

If you've managed to score a VPN through popular providers like ExpressVPN, you'll get access to a huge selection of free online live streams.

There are also ways you can stream online on your phone or laptop, just download Canada's two biggest World Cup broadcaster apps: CTV GO App and TSN GO App.

You'll have to connect to your CTV Go App by choosing your provider, and the TSN GO App requires a subscription.

If you've got either, you can play the game on your phone and screen-mirror or cast to any smart TV near you.