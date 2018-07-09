Where to watch France vs Belgium in Toronto and online

France vs. Belgium in the semifinals of the The FIFA World Cup is upon us at last. On July 10 at 2 p.m. EST, the two teams will face off for a spot in the finals against either England or Croatia, marking the beginning of the end of what's been a satisfyingly epic tournament so far.

It's been 32 years since the the French and Belgian teams played a competitive match (international friendlies don't count), and both countries are collectively going bananas at the prospect of their players going head-to-head.

Fans of Les Blues will cheer on the goalkeeping skills of Hugo Lloris as he and the team – the second youngest in the league – vie for the championship since the country's one and only in 1998.

Meanwhile the Red Devils are undoubtedly on top of their game with a tournament-leading 14 goals in the past five matches – even if they have to play without their defender Thomas Meunier, who was suspended after tripping Brazilian forward Neymar on Friday.

Whether you're cheering for Team France or Team Belgium, there'll be plenty of bars and restaurants in Toronto playing the game, and some places where you can watch for free too.

Here's where you can watch France vs. Belgium in the World Cup.

Where to cheer on Team France

Ricarda's is the headquarters for Les Blues this year, where as usual the Federation Tricolore de Toronto has reserved the bar area of this restaurant on Peter Street for all Team France fans. Arrive around 1:45 p.m. and prepare to hear La Marseillaise.

Where to cheer on Team Belgium

Though Cafe Diplomatico has pretty much been rendered neutral territory since Italy failed to make it into the World Cup, Red Devils fans have continued to make a strong presence at this Little Italy restaurant which has one of the hypest World Cup patios in the city.

Where to cheer as a neutral fan

Special Screenings

First Canadian Place will be playing the game in its viewing lounge in the main lobby, complete with a giant screen and some bean bag seating.

Brookfield Place offers some screens in the middle of its food court courtesy of TSN on the concourse level.

Watch Online

If you've managed to score a VPN through popular providers like ExpressVPN, you'll get access to a huge selection of free online live streams.

There are also ways you can stream online on your phone or laptop, just download Canada's two biggest World Cup broadcaster apps: CTV GO App and TSN GO App.

You'll have to connect to your CTV Go App by choosing your provider, and the TSN GO App requires a subscription.

If you've got either, you can play the game on your phone and screen-mirror or cast to any smart TV near you.