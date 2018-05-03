Toronto Marathon route and road closures for 2018

The annual Toronto Marathon is going down on May 6 so expect plenty of road closures across the city. The massive running event begins at Mel Lastman Square at 7:30 a.m. and runs down the heart of the city before hitting the waterfront and finishing at the Exhibition Place grounds.

Whether you're looking to cheer on the runners or to avoid traffic jams, here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

Route

Road Closures

Beecroft Rd. from Elmhurst Ave. to Horsham Ave. (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Ellerslie Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Churchill Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

North York Blvd. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Elmhurst Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Park Home Ave. from Beecroft Rd. to Yonge St. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Horsham Ave. to Highway 401 (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Highway 401 to York Mills Rd. (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Yonge St. from York Mills Rd. to Eglinton Ave. (7 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Eglinton Ave. to Chaplin Cres. (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Yonge St. from Chaplin Cres. to Aylmer Rd. (8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Chaplin Cres. from Yonge St. to Oriole Pkwy (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Oriole Pkwy from Chaplin Cres. to Lonsdale Rd. (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Lonsdale Rd. from Ave. Road to Spadina Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Forest Hill Rd. from Lonsdale Rd. to Kilbarry Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Kilbarry Rd. from Forest Hill Rd. to Warren Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Warren Rd. from Kilbarry Rd. to Lonsdale Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Spadina Rd. from Lonsdale Rd. to St. Clair Ave. W (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Spadina Rd. from St. Clair Ave. W to Austin Ter. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Austine Ter. from Spadina Rd. to Walmer Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Walmer Rd./Kendal Ave. from Austin Ter. to MacPherson Ave. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

MacPherson Ave. from Kendal Ave. to Davenport Rd. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Davenport Rd. from MacPherson Ave. to Belmont St. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Belmont St. from Davenport Rd. to Yonge St. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Aylmer Ave. from Yonge St. to Rosedale Valley Rd. (5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Rosedale Valley Rd. from Aylmer Rd. to Bayview Ave. (5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Bayview Ave. from Rosedale Valley Rd. to Lower River St. (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Lower River St. from Bayview Ave. to King St. E (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

King St. E from River St. to Sumach St. (7 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Sumach St. from King St. E to Eastern Ave. (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Eastern Ave. from Sumach St. to Front St. E (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Front St. E from Eastern Ave. to Wellington Ave. (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Wellington St. from Front St. E to John St. (7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

John St. from Wellington St. W to Front St. W (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Front St. W from John St. to Bathurst St. (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Bathurst St. from Front St. W to Fort York Blvd. (7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Fort York Blvd. from Bathurst St. to Lake Shore Blvd. (7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Marine Parade Dr. from Humber Bay Park E to Waterfront Dr. (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Waterfront Dr. from Marine Parade Dr. to Palace Pier (8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Lakeshore Blvd. from Humber River to Remembrance Dr. (8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Ramp Closures