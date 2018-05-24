Blue Jays game vs Angels is a live stream on Facebook

Not really feeling like buying cheap nosebleed tickets to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays game vs the Angels? Can't get out of the office for an extra long lunch break? It's all good, MLB Live on Facebook has you covered once again.

At 12:20 p.m. ET — when the stream goes live — tune into the MLB matchup as the Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is 17 minutes later at 12:37 p.m. ET.

Facebook even has a handy notification feature where you can set up a reminder to do so. Pre-plan your escape from the Thursday meeting that always seems to go in to lunch.

On their instructions for how to tune in, the Jays even advise hiding the screen from your boss.

Unfortunately (for you) if you deleted Facebook in wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, you have limited options of catching the game. This service is only available to those logged into the social network.

This is one of 25 "digital-only broadcasts" scheduled for 2018, made possible by a deal between MLB and Facebook.

That's right: you can't watch this game on TV, so if you want to catch the action live you have the option of buying tickets or re-activating Facebook: they have exclusive rights to broadcast the 25 games. Tricky, tricky.