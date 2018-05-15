Toronto bar becomes ground zero for Winnipeg Jets fans

Today I learned that Toronto has it's own "Little Winnipeg" — all of it located entirely within one dimly-lit, 800-square-foot bar in Parkdale.

Motel on West Queen West has become a home base, of sorts, for Manitoban ex-pats living in The 6ix, mostly on account of its reputation for playing Winnipeg Jets games.

Owned by Winnipeg native Daniel Greaves (of Canadian rock band The Watchmen), Motel has become known as the place for local Jets fans in recent years — and you best believe the place is bumping now that their beloved team is in the Western Conference final.

The bar was actually lined up on Saturday, before noon, with people wearing Jets jerseys to view Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

And these aren't just fair-weather "I'll root for whatever Canadian hockey team is left" sports fans. Roger Petersen of City News reports that almost everyone in the bar for Game 2 last night had originally come from Manitoba.

"Another Jets game at my 'Hoser Hut'!" wrote a recent transplant on Instagram earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself watching a Jets game at Motel.

"A year ago today I made my big move. It's been hard to be so far and miss all the Winnipeg fun... but this move was/is the best decision I've made."

Heck, Jets fans in Toronto are tagging Motel as their location on Instagram even when they're nowhere near the bar itself.

The series between the Jets and Golden Knights is now tied at 1-1, which should make for some intense viewing on Wednesday night during Game 3.

You can watch it live, surrounded by real Winnipeggers, at 1235 Queen Street West in Parkdale around 9 p.m. tomorrow — if you're able to get a seat, that is.