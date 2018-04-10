The Toronto Argos are drastically slashing ticket prices

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment in all of its divine, sports industry-owning wisdom has decided to drop the price of Toronto Argonauts tickets in an attempt to get more fans in the stands.

The move, announced by MLSE on Monday, means that Argos tickets will be 23 per cent cheaper to purchase this year at just $19 per game for single seat buyers.

"At the Argos, the fanbase has struggled a little bit," said Argos president Bill Manning to the Canadian Press this week. "We were actually priced higher than TFC and we were losing some of the family aspect of Argos games."

The championship-winning football team averaged about 14,000 fans last season, despite the fact that BMO Field can seat more than 26,000 people, and this has not been lost on MLSE.

It is the corporation's hope that it can attract more millennial sports fans to its latest acquisition by dropping prices, bringing tailgating into the stadium and rebranding to focus on the team's rowing roots.

Argos staff say they're also planning to bring back the team's catchy "Pull Together" slogan in the same spirit as the Raptors' successful "We the North" rallying cry.