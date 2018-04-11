TTC staff to wear hockey jerseys in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Don't be alarmed if your bus driver happens to be wearing a hockey jersey tomorrow morning – the TTC isn't changing its uniforms (which, by the way, are already super cute.)

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed this morning that, in honour of the Humboldt Broncos, all vehicle operators and station staff will be permitted to rock jerseys on Thursday.

It's all part of a greater social media movement that the transit agency itself intends to take part in.

The #TTC will take part in #JerseysForHumboldt tomorrow to honour and support all those touched by last week’s tragic bus crash. Uniformed employees (operators and stations staff) will be allowed to wear a jersey over their TTC uniform for the day. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 11, 2018

#JerseysForHumbolt sprung up earlier this week in the wake of a deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 Canadian men and boys.

The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team had been en route to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan, early Friday evening when a transport truck collided with their bus.

Ten players aged 16-21 were killed, as well as two coaches, a radio announcer, a volunteer statistician and a driver.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been granted permission to wear hockey jerseys over their uniforms on Thursday in a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.



Those currently stationed in Iraq put their sticks out on their porch.#JerseysForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/oqoKES67HF — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) April 10, 2018

The story has sparked an outpouring of grief, hope and support for families of victims from all over the globe.

Almost $9 million dollars has now been raised for survivors and families through what's become one of the largest crowdfunding campaigns in history, and literal tons of hockey sticks sit outside homes and businesses as a gesture of solidarity.

Professional sports teams, athletes, politicians, musicians and more have been going to great lengths to honour the victims of this tragedy both online and in real life all week.

Work memo says I can wear a jersey tomorrow to honour and support the friends, families, and teammates of the Humboldt Broncos. Done. #JerseysForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/zTb1y6AQ1Z — Anna (@annanamshirin) April 11, 2018

Tomorrow, thousands more will don sports jerseys in a similar show of support, from city staffers to entire school districts.

The jersey day was reportedly first organized by a group of hockey moms in British Columbia, but has now spread throughout Canada, the U.S, Europe, and beyond.

Participants are encouraged to share pictures of themselves wearing jerseys of all kinds using the #JerseysForHumboldt on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.