You can hang out with exotic animals just outside Toronto

If you’ve ever dreamed of hanging out with a tiger, petting a giant wolf, or feeding grapes to a ring-tailed Lemur, I know of just the place for you. Located just 45 minutes outside of Toronto in the town of Orono, Jungle Cat World Wildlife Park has created an epic interactive experience.

Since 1983, the park has offered visitors an up-close-and-personal environment that separates themselves from most zoos.

Instead of just observing these animals (most of them here are threatened with extinction), you will have the opportunity to touch, feed, and mingle with them too.

All the animals have been socialized since birth, and seem to love the personal attention - the wolves in particular always seem eager for belly rubs!

Jungle Cat World believes that safe and controlled interaction with wildlife is an effective educational tool to encourage public awareness and understanding.

If you dare to get a hands-on experience with animals like lions, tigers, kangaroos, wolves, snakes, lemurs, and more, the park has two different packages to choose from, which start at $90/person and are approximately one hour long.

But, if you’re looking for a wildlife experience that is completely next-level, you can even spend the night amongst these animals.

Jungle Cat World now has a B&B on site, with three different rooms - including one outside the lion’s den. All rooms come with a complimentary bottle of wine and start at $175 a night.

Jungle Cat World Wildlife Park is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and requires reservations for the animal meet and greets.

