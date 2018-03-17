You can now do goat yoga just outside Toronto

If you've ever dreamt of doing vinyasas with a four-legged farm animal on your back, look no further than Pickering.

Wild Things Petting Farm is holding a one and a half-hour morning Goat Yoga session on May 27, so you can get your stretch on while adorable hooved and horned animals nibble on stuff and climb all over you.

All the event's Early Bird tickets are sold out already, but 10 additional spots will be up for grabs at midnight on May 1 for $20.

The 40-person class is actually a fundraiser for the petting farm – an interactive space created by local animal lover Normal Collier where animals like cows, chicks, and sheep roam freely.

Just a 45-minute drive from Toronto, the class will be taught by a certified yoga instructor, and your yoga ticket will allow you admission into the farm where you can hang with all the other adorable animals.