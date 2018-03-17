Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
goat yoga toronto

You can now do goat yoga just outside Toronto

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've ever dreamt of doing vinyasas with a four-legged farm animal on your back, look no further than Pickering. 

Wild Things Petting Farm is holding a one and a half-hour morning Goat Yoga session on May 27, so you can get your stretch on while adorable hooved and horned animals nibble on stuff and climb all over you. 

All the event's Early Bird tickets are sold out already, but 10 additional spots will be up for grabs at midnight on May 1 for $20. 

The 40-person class is actually a fundraiser for the petting farm – an interactive space created by local animal lover Normal Collier where animals like cows, chicks, and sheep roam freely.

Just a 45-minute drive from Toronto, the class will be taught by a certified yoga instructor, and your yoga ticket will allow you admission into the farm where you can hang with all the other adorable animals.

Lead photo by

Wild Things Petting Farm

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

You can now do goat yoga just outside Toronto

Someone remade The Office theme with the Toronto Raptors

Toronto subway ad beckons LeBron James to join the Raptors

Explore this unreal cave system just north of Toronto

Toronto is one step closer to getting the FIFA World Cup

This buffalo farm near Toronto is the ultimate weekend escape

Major Toronto tourist attractions now accept Chinese currency

Everyone is totally in love with the Toronto Raptors right now