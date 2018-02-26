Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
snow melting

Everything in Toronto is melting right now

April showers bring May flowers. February heat waves bring March... soggy cigarette butts all over the sidewalk?

Toronto is warming up fast and furious, way earlier than anyone had expected it to this year, and – for the most part – people seem pretty happy.

The first half of winter 2018 was utterly abominable, like the big white snowman in Rudolph. It left behind lots of snow piles and many a painful memory of wind slapping me right in the face.

Mild and sunny is a welcome change from blistering cold, for sure, but the fast thaw of Southern Ontario is proving problematic in terms of flooding, winter sports and the shoes of many people.

Yesterday saw temperatures rise to a balmy 12 C in Toronto, and spring-like temperatures are expected to stick around for a few days, at least.

Meteorologists are calling for highs of 10 C and 9 C on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, which might feel nice, but has thrown a wrench in the plans of anyone who wanted to go skating, skiing or snowboarding in the very near future.

Skating rinks across the city are turning into mush after a few solid days of sunshine, prompting some of them to shut down entirely (though hopefully not for long.)

The Bloor-Yorkville IceFest was a mess on Sunday, as artists struggled to keep their heavily-branded ice sculptures alive under the beaming sun.

The protective layer of white stuff that's been covering up sins on roads, sidewalks, and wherever else people tend to hurl garbage in the winter because "out of sight, out of mind" had melted almost entirely as of Monday.

Some of Toronto's wildlife family members are all about it.

Other animals are less than pleased to lose their winter wonderland.

Lucky for this beautiful Bernese Mountain Dog, temperatures are supposed to drop once again before the season's up.

Who knows, though? Maybe more tropical cyclones will form and keep winter's last gusts of wind up in the arctic, where they belong. 

A human can dream.

Lead photo by

Paul Flynn

