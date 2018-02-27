You can rent a retro Airstream on a quiet lake north of Toronto

With even the slightest whiff of spring in the air, my mind begins to drift toward weekend getaways and day trips on the horizon. As fun as it's been to spend the winter ice fishing, frozen waterfall hunting, and traipsing across epic snowshoe trails, warm weather adventures await.

As popular as glamping has become over the last few years, for those of us who prefer to have something a bit more solid over our heads when we settle down to sleep, this vintage Airstream nestled beside a lake near Algonquin Park should hold plenty of allure.

Located on the grounds of the Northridge Inn & Resort near Sundridge, Ontario, the old land yacht benefits from a near perfect spot on Lake Bernard. It's private enough to feel secluded from the rest of the resort but close enough to benefit from all of its amenities.

Inside, it's like walking into an idealized version of 1971, the year the trailer dates back to. There's a small kitchen with propane stove, a dining table for two, and a queen pull out bed that offers a view of the lake.

Free breakfast is included up at the dining room of the resort, but the Airstream is fully functional should you just want to prepare your own meals. That said, it'd be a shame to miss out on the amenities like the heated pool, hot tub, and sandy beach.

The vintage Airstream costs $200 a night to rent with availability between Sundays and Thursdays starting in late May.