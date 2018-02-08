Nathan Phillips Square is getting a curling rink

Have you ever been walking around downtown Toronto, and thought to yourself, "man, I wish I could curl right now"? Well, you're in luck. The Toronto Curling Association and Toronto Parks and Rec are teaming up to put an outdoor curling rink in Nathan Phillips Square.

The free rink will open Friday February 23 and be up until Sunday February 25. Those dates coincide with the PyeongChang Olympic bronze and gold medal curling finals.

Nathan Phillips Square has hosted other pop-up sporting venues in the past. During the Invictus Games last year, for instance, the area in front of city hall hosted two tennis courts.

So, if you feel like getting your own little taste of Olympic glory, or you've just always wanted to try a quirky but beloved Canadian pastime, this curling rink could be worth a visit.