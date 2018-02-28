Leafs and Raptors tickets enter the 21st century

Good news, sports fans. Never again will you have to wait in line at a game as someone fumbles in their bag for 10 minutes, looking for the crinkly tickets they printed at home.

Starting this fall, print-at-home tickets will no longer be accepted as legitimate forms of entry at Raptors and Maple Leafs games, with a plan to phase them out of all Toronto sports teams by 2020.

In an effort to move toward paperless ticketing, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has decided that only mobile tickets and tickets printed on cardboard stock will permit you entry to a game.

The company cites counterfeits as their reasons for cutting print-at-homes: scammers sometimes sell their tickets to unwitting fans only for them to find out that they're duplicates at the door.

While this is good news for any sports fan that owns a smartphone (99.9%?), some fans are complaining that it excludes those that don't own their own little piece of pocket technology.

Already $$$ tix - how many additional barriers do they want to create? If they eliminate print at home tickets entirely and go mobile, then I know my own father in law will never attend another Leaf's game. He used to be a season tix holder. He doesn't have a mobile device. — Morag Paton (@Morag_Paton) February 28, 2018

There's also the issue of extra costs sometimes incurred by opting for mobile tickets instead of printable tickets.

While the extra fee for a mobile ticket is usually only a few dollars, the cost is enough to have people already wishing for the days of longer lines and scrunched up paper.