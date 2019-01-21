The top 10 winter fitness bootcamps in Toronto

Fitness bootcamps in Toronto are what to do when you need a little extra motivation during the winter months. Whether you’re looking for a hardcore workout, tips on how to eat healthier, or just a supportive community, these fitness bootcamps have what you need to make it through winter.

Here are my picks for the top winter bootcamps in Toronto.

This Entertainment District studio's Strong Academy is a 12-week commitment bootcamp focused on training, education, and results you can maintain. Or you can join MoveStrong, a combo of motivation and strength bootcamps. Classes are $24 for a drop in, or $18 when you get a 10-Punch Pass.

Developed by Jason Battiste, a former Canadian Super Middleweight Kickboxing Champion, the bootcamp at this Leslieville spot combines the fundamentals of kickboxing with circuit training. You’ll be introduced to new types of exercises while focusing on coordination and power. A single class is $24.

It’s called the best workout in the world because of its perfect combination of HIIT training and running. With daily classes and a club-like energy inside the Red Room studio near Richmond and Peter, it’s easy to see why Barry’s classes fill up fast.

In the same building as All Day Fit, Fit Squad offers intense HIIT group workouts with a focus on strength training rather than cardio. If you want to challenge yourself with specialized classes, Fit Squad has men’s, women’s, Metcon and Kettlebell training bootcamps. Classes are $20 per session.

Best Body’s 28-day challenge encourages you to hit 12 to 16 HIIT classes in a month, at one of their everal locations. You’ll also be encouraged to set your goals and track them with support from one of the four coaches.

Wellington Street is home to this personal training studio that offers group fitness bootcamps on weekends. With a solid mix of strength, conditioning and calisthenics exercises, the bootcamp is sure to give you your desired result. The classes are $25 for a drop-in or $125 for a pack of 5.

Fit Factory 2.0 has expanded with a newly designed 10,000-square-foot playground in its longtime studio space on King West. Its signature 60-minute bootcamp class includes HIIT drills, plyometrics, and body-weight exercises.

Also in the same building as All Day Fit and Fit Squad, this studio lets you choose between the Body Positive movement class which is just you, a yoga mat and light weights, or the Body Positive lifting class which incorporates strength exercises like deadlifts and bench presses.

With 13 locations around the GTA, Fit Chicks runs fitness classes for women focused on high-intensity training. You can choose between the 4, 8, and 12-week signature bootcamp training.

With two locations in High Park and the Annex, Fit Feels Good is your supportive fitness group with trainers and nutritionists. With bootcamps starting as early as 6 a.m., the program gives you the tools to establish sustainable healthy habits. New clients can get a $39/month offer.