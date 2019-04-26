The top 5 DIY bike repair shops in Toronto

The top DIY bike repair shops in Toronto aren't just places to fix your own flats or self-adjust those calipers. These community hubs are moving bike culture forward by creating accessible spaces for novices while keeping old rides out of the landfill. CBN, you will be missed.

Here are my picks for the top DIY bike repair shops in Toronto.

This DIY shop in Parkdale has been offering inclusive spaces for people to fix their own bikes since 2006. Drop by any time during open hours: the experienced mechanics there will be more than happy to show you the ropes, or should I say chains, if you're a novice. Sessions are donations-based, and Sundays are dedicated to trans folks and women.

Another community not-for-profit, this supervised shop in East Chinatown is a great place to learn the basics of bike maintenance. You'll have to pay for any used or new parts added to your bike, but otherwise, payment is by donations only. They even have a section in the back full of books on biking and politics.

Tucked in the North Borden Building of U of T is this DIY repair shop and bike lending hub. They have eight stands available, so if you see one that's free, just hang up your bike. You can use any of the tools and cleaners available on a PWYC basis.

There's three biking hubs across Scarborough, thanks to this group advocating for safe biking networks in one of the city's busiest neighbourhoods (with the shoddiest bike infrastructure). Access tools and DIY repair clinics at their hubs at AccessPoint on Danforth, at Lawrence-Orton, and in the Birchmount Bluffs Neighbourhood Centre.

Located off of Don Mills at 10 Gateway Boulevard is a brand new space launched in collaboration with the City, The Neighbourhood Organization, the Flemingdon Health Centre and Evergreen. It's managed by a former co-ordinator at Evergreen's Bike Works shop, and is open for drop-ins Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.