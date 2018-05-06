The top 8 tennis stores in Toronto

Looking to kick start your tennis season? Whether your needs require a new racquet, restring, outfit or pair of kicks, the GTA has many stores to make you looking (and hopefully playing) like Milos Raonic.

Here are my picks for the top tennis stores in Toronto.

Known as the mother of all tennis shops, the Merchant of Tennis near Bayview and Eglinton provides its clients with all the top brands. They also offer racquet stringing from their certified staff who are happy to offer you advice that matches your skill level.

From all the top racquet manufactures to a full selection of men's and women's apparel, Sporting Life—or Splife as it's known on the courts—will have you sure that your racket is strung and gripped properly in time for the new season.

Mayfair offers a nice array of tennis products to choose from. With four locations in the GTA, the convenience of the stores are great for members and their guests.

They've gained a cult following for their great deals and stringing specials, Markham's RacquetGuys' prompt service and helpful staff will make sure your racquet is feeling frisky during tournament play or league action.

On Annette Street in Baby Point, this tennis boutique is geared toward serious tennis players and stocks a small, curated selection of the top new racquets, clothing and shoes. They also do in-store racquet stringing.

Just south of Game Set Match, in Bloor West Village, this multi-purpose sports store is big on racquet sports. Tennis-wise, they sell shoes, racquets and balls.

This small Etobicoke shop sells shoes and tennis apparel by brands including Yonex and Babolat. They also stock accessories such as headbands, wristbands, racquets, and tennis balls, and offer racquet stringing.

This badminton and tennis pro-shop at Steeles and Kennedy offers a wide variety of top-tier gear and a stringing service done by professionals.