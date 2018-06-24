Hotel swimming pools in Toronto will have you cooling off in the lap of luxury. There's no need to rely on city-owned spaces and crowded beaches, these swimming sanctuaries will have you hanging poolside in style.

Here are hotel swimming pools open to the public in Toronto.

The Financial District hotel has a large indoor/outdoor heated pool. There's also lots of space for lounging on deck, which means fighting over chairs is just a slight possibility. If you're aren't a guest you can purchase a monthly pass.

They open their outdoor pool seasonally, along with its patio and lounge area with a fabulous view of the Harbourfront. The pool is open to non-hotel guests for a fee of $40. It's open daily until 10 p.m.

This hotel near Union Station flaunts a massive 48-foot saltwater swimming pool. Once you've gone for a dip, take advantage of the steam room and saltwater hot tub for total relaxation. Score a day pass for $25.

This Harbourfront hotel is one of the largest in the city and boasts a giant pool with a seasonal sundeck. If you're not staying at the hotel, passes cost $25 and that gets you in for the day.