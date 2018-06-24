Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Hotel Swimming Pools Toronto

Hotel swimming pools open to the public in Toronto

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Hotel swimming pools in Toronto will have you cooling off in the lap of luxury. There's no need to rely on city-owned spaces and crowded beaches, these swimming sanctuaries will have you hanging poolside in style.

Here are hotel swimming pools open to the public in Toronto.

Sheraton Centre

The Financial District hotel has a large indoor/outdoor heated pool. There's also lots of space for lounging on deck, which means fighting over chairs is just a slight possibility. If you're aren't a guest you can purchase a monthly pass.

Radisson Hotel

They open their outdoor pool seasonally, along with its patio and lounge area with a fabulous view of the Harbourfront. The pool is open to non-hotel guests for a fee of $40. It's open daily until 10 p.m.

InterContinental

This hotel near Union Station flaunts a massive 48-foot saltwater swimming pool. Once you've gone for a dip, take advantage of the steam room and saltwater hot tub for total relaxation. Score a day pass for $25.

The Westin Harbour Castle

This Harbourfront hotel is one of the largest in the city and boasts a giant pool with a seasonal sundeck. If you're not staying at the hotel, passes cost $25 and that gets you in for the day. 

Lead photo by

Sheraton Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Hotel swimming pools open to the public in Toronto

Underpass Park is the original play space under the DVP

50 things to do this summer in Toronto

The top 10 patios on Church Street

Markham to become a cherry blossom haven

Toronto will soon have yoga classes for the homeless

This is what Toronto's new Scotiabank Arena will look like

This massive canyon north of Toronto comes with epic views