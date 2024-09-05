Myths come to life at Ripley’s Aquarium’s newest Toronto exhibit

Fantasy fans and nature enthusiasts rejoice! There's an epic new exhibit at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto and it's all about legendary dragons.

Get ready to be entranced by these awe-inspiring creatures, whose mythical tales have enchanted hearts and minds for generations.

Will you be brave enough to enter the dragon's lair? Here's a closer look at what's in store.

Dragons in Toronto

Opening Thursday, September 5, the Dragons exhibit is set to showcase 10 remarkable animals that embody the essence of mythical dragons from diverse cultures worldwide.

Interactive displays and tactile models are designed to educate visitors of all ages, so be sure to bring the whole family!

Visitors will get to meet the Siren, an aquatic marvel with feathery gills and a serpent-like body that's reminiscent of the Greek Sirens that lured sailors to their doom; the Kimberly Rock Monitor, who hails from northern Australia and scrambles across rocks with enough agility to resemble flight; the Gila Monster, who is the only venomous lizard in North America; and the Green Basilisk, who may not be able to petrify you as much as the others, but can run across water!

There will also be iguanas, pythons, skinks, geckos, snakes, caiman, and more.

Plan your visit

This is also where The Phoebe Project will be making its debut. This initiative aims to make the amazing experiences at Ripley’s Aquarium more accessible for everyone.

Lifestyle animal replicas mimic the textures and features of each animal for a hands-on experience to ensure people with visual impairments get the full Dragons experience.

Visitors will learn how these incredible aquarium creatures have inspired dragon myths around the world. Admission to Dragons is included with a regular ticket purchase, which ranges from $13.50 to $50.

Don't miss this magical experience — you might even be inspired to create a dragon myth of your own!