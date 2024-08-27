3 awesome recipes you can make with your favourite Ontario convenience store snacks

Hosting a party or BBQ? What if we told you that you could whip up a spread of delicious, crowd-pleasing dishes, using mostly ingredients you're able to grab from your local Petro-Canada?!

That's right, no supermarket haul needed.

To help Canadians level up their snack game, Petro-Canada has teamed up with the well-known Chef Laurent Dagenais to create the ultimate snack “mashup” recipes through its SnackUp campaign, all made with our favourite Petro-Canada treats.

But that's not all, you can earn a whole lot of points towards a bunch of rewards while doing so as a Petro-Points member!

Petro-Points is all about helping Canadians make every drive rewarding. Members can easily earn and redeem points on all their favourite snacks, as well as fuel, car washes, and more. Plus, members get access to exclusive offers year-round. It's a total win-win.

Ready to satisfy your cravings and rack up points? Here are 3 epic snack SnackUp recipes created by Chef Laurent Dagenais to try for yourself, if you dare.

Oreo® Cookie and Ritz® Cracker S'mores Bites

This sweet and salty treat blends the crunch of Ritz Crackers with the iconic flavour of Oreo Cookies, all wrapped in the rich, creamy goodness of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate.

Start by twisting the Oreo Cookies apart and scraping off the creamy filling. Next, spread your Ritz crackers on a baking sheet, top each one with mini marshmallows, and place your Oreo Cookies on top to create a sandwich. Then, coat your sandwiches generously with melted Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate.

After a quick chill in the fridge, these indulgent bites are ready to be enjoyed. Easy!!

Doritos® Sweet & Tangy BBQ Crusted Chicken Wings with Tostitos® Salsa Con Queso Dip

Get ready to elevate your chicken wing game and really impress your guests with these crispy, flavour-packed Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Wings.

To start, season your chicken wings with garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper, and then lightly dust with all-purpose flour to make a base for the coating.

Dip each wing in buttermilk, then roll in some finely crushed Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips (you can either crush the chips in the bag with a rolling pin or blitz them up in a food processor). Make sure every inch is coated in that signature BBQ goodness!

Pop them in the oven at 400°F (205°C) for 25 to 30 minutes, turning halfway. When done, the wings will be golden and crunchy, and ready to dip in warm Tostitos Salsa Con Queso dip.

These are sure to go down a treat and are perfect for game day or any gathering with friends!

Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Flavoured Snacks & Tostitos® Scoops!® Nachos

Craving a snack full of bold flavours and an oh-so-satisfying crunch? Look no further.

This recipe kicks your typical nacho dish up a notch by combining Tostitos Scoops and Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavoured Snacks for a playful twist on a classic favourite.

Start by evenly spreading your Tostito Scoops on a baking sheet and drizzling with tangy BBQ sauce. Next, layer on Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavoured Snacks, followed by a hefty sprinkle of shredded cheddar cheese.

Next, add some diced red onions, tomatoes, and sliced black olives, to bring a fresh and colourful touch to the dish.

Bake in the oven at 375°F (190°C) until the melted cheese turns gooey and slightly crispy. Garnish with fresh cilantro for an extra burst of flavour, and serve with sour cream or guacamole for dipping.

Are you drooling yet? Grab your snacks at Petro-Canada, impress your guests with these tasty, mind-blowing creations, and earn Petro-Points while you’re at it.

When you sign up for Petro-Points, you'll receive a 2,500-point welcome bonus to help kickstart your rewards journey. That's already $2.50 in points straight into your pocket to use on your next visit!

Whether you choose to use points to fuel up for your next road trip, get a free car wash, or recreate Chef Dagenais' tasty creations from Petro-Canada's Snack Up campaign, how you reward yourself is entirely up to you!