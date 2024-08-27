Free outdoor gym pop-up in Toronto set to transform popular park

Toronto is getting an elevated outdoor gym experience and you'll want to lace up your gym shoes for this one! Come one, come all to this ultimate free workout and fitness event.

This Labour Day weekend, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1., performance U.K.-based nutrition brand Grenade is bringing the noise to Canada, completely transforming Ashbridges Bay Park and beach into a deluxe outdoor gym with top-of-the-line amenities, expert trainers, and tasty free samples.

Free to attend and open to all skill levels, this is a great chance to soak up the last moments of Toronto summer, enjoy something free, and get a good sweat in!

Interested? Here are some event perks that'll have you starting your Fitbit and running straight to the park.

Fitness fun

Get ready to hit the outdoor gym and pump some iron under the sun!

With top-tier fitness equipment from Supra, along with outdoor pull-up and dip bars, Grenade is turning Ashbridges Bay Park into a high-end gym experience — without the hefty price tag.

Grenade is making sure that Canadians don't compromise on their workouts — or protein. With Grenade's protein bars and snacks, you can rely on a quality experience.

Personal trainers

Local personal trainers will also be on-site at the Grenade outdoor gym, offering tailored advice and the opportunity to sign up for free sessions, like HIIT and body circuit classes. This is your chance to level up your personal fitness journey and meet the local experts who'll guide you.



Meet and chat with Ottillia Giralico, owner of women's exercise destination Club Enhergy; Xavier Cormier, a two-time calisthenics freestyle champion, Brian Nguyen, a men's health coach with a wealth of fitness knowledge, and Eva Amo-Mensah, a certified personal trainer specializing in strength and conditioning.

Take the Hang Bar Challenge

To up the ante, Grenade is hosting The Hang Bar Challenge to test your muscles!

The participant who can hang onto the bar the longest, without touching the ground, will get the highest score and win the grand prize of an ultimate gym pass from Altea , 10 boxes of Grenade products, and some sick Grenade swag, including a backpack, t-shirt, and workout towel! Talk about a major gain...



Free product samples

Of course, the best part about this outdoor gym event is tasting some free Grenade product samples and getting your nutrition right. High in protein, low in sugar, and deliciously tasteful, Grenade products are the key to your next energy-fuelled workout.

Get ready to try Grenade's top three fan-favourite flavours; Oreo, Oreo White, and Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel.

Pump it up with Grenade

Now available in select drug and sports supplement stores across the country, Grenade is committed to upgrading the workout and protein game for all Canadians. Protein bars come in a variety of flavours from Birthday Cake to Dark Chocolate Mint.

Get ready to pump it and push it to the limit with Grenade this long weekend! Visit theGrenade Labour Day Event website to learn more and check out Grenade's Instagram account to follow along on its exciting new chapter in Canada.