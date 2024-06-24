Toronto's top realtor has a jaw-dropping portfolio and she's not even human

A trusted realtor is a priority when scouring for home rentals in Toronto, and one top agent has collected the most listings in the city without breathing one single breath...

Too good to be true? Well then, meet Kay Jiji, the personification of Canada's OG online marketplace where over 4,000 new listings, nationwide are added to her massive portfolio daily.

Yes, we're talking about Kijiji. But she's Miss Jiji to us.

The hardest-working realtor in Canada

Think about it. If one realtor had all of the rental listings Kijiji does, they would be the best agent in the entire country. Since 2005, Miss Jiji has been helping Toronto residents find their dream rentals, and nearly 20 years later, Kijiji is still Canada’s #1 visited rentals marketplace. Talk about a prodigy!

@kayjijirealtor Your fav realtor, KayJiji is now on TikTok! 🤩 I've got 4,000+ daily new rental listings for all of you across Canada. 🤯Kay gets you the keys! 🔑🏡 #canada #canadianrealestate #canadarealestate #realestate #rental #rentalproperty ♬ original sound - Kay Jiji - KayJiji

Canadians are looking for real estate agents they can trust, in fact, a recent survey* found that 51 per cent of Canadians say transparency is the most important thing to them when working with a real estate agent.



That's why Kay Jiji provides users with all of the important information right up front. We're talking location, price, unit size or type, rental duration, number of bedrooms, pictures, and more.

To make things even easier, Kijiji's interactive map feature lets you find a rental home in your preferred neighbourhood, saving you time and avoiding unnecessary research.

@kayjijirealtor Looking for an apartment like this?🔎 New batch of rentals posted on the daily through moi!😁 Check them out through the link in my bio. 🔑🏡 #canada #canadianrealestate #canadarealestate #realestate #rental #rentalproperty ♬ original sound - KayJiji

Then there's the burden of finding and collecting all the listings yourself, which can be an organizational nightmare. Of those surveyed, up to 18 per cent said their realtor wasn't providing them with enough listings to review, potentially leading to a longer search process.

With so many factors to consider, finding your desired rental can be overwhelming. But with the help of Kay Jiji, all of this challenging work can be a breeze!

Get alerts for new Toronto apartment rentals

Using Kijiji's Save Search Alerts function, all you have to do is enter your rental criteria into the search bar, click the "Save Search" button and you're all set. You'll get an email notification alerting you that a match has been made — talk about easy peasy!

Even the pickiest of clients are no match for Superhuman Realtor Kay Jiji, who makes it her mission to get you the keys to your dream home, every time. As Canada’s #1 visited rentals marketplace, you can trust that Kay Jiji has your back in this home-searching journey.

Find your dream rental today

So what are you waiting for? Join the winning team with Kay Jiji, Kijiji's trusted realtor extraordinaire, and check out the massive inventory of rental listings to find yourself the perfect rental today.

If you know, you Kijiji!