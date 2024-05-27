Decode clues on posters across Toronto to find this secret Heineken UCL Finals party

You might have seen some curious posters with coded football clues popping up around Toronto and wondering, “What’s that about?” Well, if you’re a soccer (or, if you wanna get proper, football) fan, you’re going to want to take notes.

Heineken, the official global sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, is giving hardcore footy fans a reason to celebrate the finals this year, with a chance to connect at an ultra-exclusive viewing party on Saturday, June 1.

But where’s the event? How do you score your invite? Well, you’re going to have to search for Heineken’s posters for that.

Find the Heineken posters in Toronto for clues

On each poster, you’ll find clues relating to memorable football moments and players that only real, hardcore football fans would know straight away.

Once you’ve decoded all the clues, you’ll unlock the address for the secret Heineken Champions League viewing party.

Canadian football fans have it tough living across the pond. Without many outlets covering the sport, along with the time differences, it can feel isolating in your love for European football.

But, through this party, it won't matter what team you’re cheering on — if you speak the language, Heineken wants to celebrate you!

This viewing party is the perfect chance for you to celebrate and get together with people who have dedicated themselves to the sport you love most, all while sharing in the highs and lows of the game — because it’s not just about football, it’s about the community that comes with it.

So get hunting for those Heineken posters around Toronto and score yourself an invite to one of the best football events in the city on Saturday, June 1, thanks to Heineken!

Heineken’s secret Champions League Finals viewing party