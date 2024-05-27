How to get a free Big Mac in Toronto with McDonald's and Skip

Hey burger aficionados — ready to sink your teeth into something awesome and delicious?

National Hamburger Day is tomorrow, May 28, and to celebrate, Skip and McDonald's have teamed up to offer Canadians a truly sizzling deal.

From today until Sunday, June 2, you can get a free Big Mac when you place a McDonald's order of $25 or more through Skip. Yum!

National Hamburger Day is all about getting together with loved ones and celebrating one of the world's most popular foods — the iconic hamburger! Whether you're dreaming of delicious BBQs, late-night burger missions, or cheeseburger cravings, we all have a soft spot for this classic culinary combo.

And now, thanks to Skip, it's also the perfect chance to treat yourself and a friend to this much-loved delicacy.

It's no secret that hamburgers are a national favourite, but Ontario really takes the crown. According to Skip data, we've ordered the most hamburgers out of all provinces, accounting for a whopping 37 per cent of all national hamburger orders placed via Skip.

And when it comes to toppings, we sure know how to build a good burger. Ontarians' top five favourite choices are pickles, sweet n' sour sauce, onions, ketchup, and lettuce — that's a little inspo for your next order!

Skip is a proud Canadian brand and the county's go-to destination for a wide (and growing) variety of restaurant, retail, and grocery options delivered right to your door. In fact, Skip now has over 50,000 options to choose from nationwide.

Don't miss out on the chance to satisfy your burger cravings this National Hamburger Day. Head over to Skip and place your McDonald's order of $25 or more to get your free Big Mac.

The promotion will be auto-applied, so no code is necessary — just be sure to secure your freebie while supplies last. Happy National Hamburger Day!