5 reasons why the newest Aga Khan Museum exhibition is a must-see this season in Toronto

Spring is around the corner and that means now is the time to explore the best of what the season and city has to offer. This includes a trip to the Aga Khan Museum to check out their latest exhibition, Night in the Garden of Love.

Inspired by the creative works of African-American multi-instrumentalist, composer and polymath Dr. Yusef Lateef (1920-2013), Night in the Garden of Love is a multisensory exhibition by British artist Shezad Dawood.

Using the theme of gardens as a starting point for further environmental discussion, you'll find contemporary art, interactive experiences, hands-on activities and even a curated scent.

On now at the Aga Khan Museum until May 5, here are just some of the must-visit highlights of the exhibition.

Xyloflor

Particularly unique to the exhibition is Xyloflor, a scent developed especially for Night in the Garden of Love.



Created in collaboration with Iconofly's Olivia Bransbourg, France-based perfumer Nicolas Bonneville and the help of artificial intelligence, Xyloflor consists of both imagined (Lion's Foot) and real scents (Jasmine).

Painted textiles

You don't want to miss out on Shezad Dawood's intricate painted textiles, where vintage fabrics from the Sindh province in Pakistan (dating back to the 1970s) are used to adorn the space.

Dawood crafted the textile artworks using vintage fabrics sourced from his personal collection. The fabrics he used were meticulously crafted by artisans who gathered offcuts and stitched them together, creating unique renditions of the textiles.

These works demonstrate the collaborative essence of the exhibition, where multiple artists — both contemporary and from the past — have worked together.

Digital Seedbanks

The immersive installation showcases Lateef's autophysiopsychic music methodology — "music from one's physical, mental and spiritual self" — across seven screens.

Composed and performed by a group of Lateef's students and collaborators, the Digital Seedbanks feature algorithmically-generated, imagined plants, that respond and grow to an original autophysiopsychic composition played by over 30 instruments.

Drawings by Yusef Lateef

To fully step into the artistic world of Lateef, a trip to the Night in the Garden of Love exhibition would not be complete without viewing his drawings. The renowned, Grammy-award-winning artist had created multiple pieces using acrylic chalk and watercolour.

But these aren't just ordinary drawings, they are a peek into the mind of Lateef, who had created the pieces as if they were musical compositions.

Community space and interactive experiences

In harmony with the exhibition's themes of hope and peace for the environment, the community space and interactive experiences are where you can explore your creativity and craft your own visual art inspired by Lateef's autophysiopsychic scores.

Night in the Garden of Love is on display at the Aga Khan Museum now until May 5. Tickets are available to purchase online and in person starting at $20 for adults.

To learn more about this fascinating exhibition and to get ready for an artistic and inspiring spring experience, visit the museum's website.