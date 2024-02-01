Sponsored
Samsung Galaxy

Learn about this game-changing Galaxy AI at Union Station in Toronto

Samsung Electronics Canada just unveiled its newest smartphones in the Galaxy S Series the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24. These sweet devices are leading the smartphone revolution, introducing Galaxy AI features that re-imagine what a cellphone can be capable of. 

To celebrate the innovations Samsung is making, they'll be taking over Union Station with Galaxy AI Station in Toronto from Wednesday, Jan. 31 until Sunday, Feb. 11 to showcase the latest features of the Galaxy S24 Series.

Effortless communication 

Galaxy AI is designed to propel meaningful communication through enhanced intelligence where users need it most. If you're a texter who struggles with getting their tone right, AI Chat Assist can help your message be more fun, professional, or simply polite. It can also translate messages from other languages in real-time. 

samsung galaxySpeaking of translation, perhaps the coolest feature of the Galaxy S24 Series is Live Translate, which delivers two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls between both parties.

This means users can chat with students and colleagues in their native languages, book reservations with ease while on vacation, and take the stress out of mental translation.

Unleash your creativity 

On display will be the Galaxy S24 Series, which utilizes a ProVisual Engine that contains a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools to take your photography to the next level.

With a five-times optical zoom lens and enhanced digital zoom, you can get crystal clear images at 100x. That's pretty far away!

samsung galaxyUpgraded Nightography capabilities mean you can capture memories after dark, and a larger pixel size and image stabilizer means you don't have to worry about a shaky hand ruining your shot. 

And if your picture isn't quite perfect, you can play around with the new Galaxy AI editing tools directly from your album to erase, re-compose, and re-master. Kick things up a notch with the Generative Edit feature, which fills in parts of an image background with AI. The only limit is your imagination!

Experience Galaxy AI for yourself 

During Galaxy AI Station, the Samsung team will walk you through the Live Translate feature which helps you translate live phone calls in real-time.

This lets any two people who don't speak the same language communicate across language barriers. The team will also be answering all your questions about Galaxy AI.

samsung galaxyBest of all, if you're able to make it, you'll be eligible for $50 off a device from the Galaxy S24 Series. 

The future is here, and so is Galaxy AI. Visit Samsung online to learn more about the Galaxy S24 Series, and check out its Union Station showcase for yourself.

Galaxy AI at Toronto's Union Station
  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Sunday, Feb. 11
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Union Station – 55 Front Street West, Toronto
Photos by

Fareen Karim
