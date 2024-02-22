Embrace your inner sparkle at this glitzy Toronto festival

There’s a new festival in Toronto, and it’s all about embracing glitz, glamour and good vibes. The Glisten Festival will be taking place until March 18, highlighting the culture, creativity and commerce community through the Yonge + St. Clair Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Established in 2018, the Yonge + St. Clair BIA represents the over 450 businesses in Toronto's midtown, providing its members with brand awareness, advocacy and exciting cultural programs to promote the thriving community.

Enter: The Glisten Festival — a month-long extravaganza that has something for everyone. Guests can explore limited-time art installations, partake in some shopping and feast on delicious meals at local restaurants.

Glisten is a great opportunity to support small businesses — from sipping warm drinks that make an impact at Lil E Coffee Cafe to thoughtfully curated clothing, footwear, and home decor at Winston. While you're at it, grab a sandwich at the new Grandma Loves You location.

Seeking the ultimate wow factor? Be sure to check out the Tunnel of Glam — a pedestrian walkway filled with 14 million reversible sequins. You’ll hardly believe your eyes! This is the last time it’ll make an appearance in Toronto, so catch it while you can.

Ready to get your glam on? The Glisten Festival is hosting a giveaway for a Glisten Prize Pack worth $500.

All you have to do is take a selfie within Yonge + St. Clair and share it on Instagram.

Make sure you’re following @YongeStClair and tag them in your post. Then, sign up for the mailing list online, and boom — you’ve got a shot at the grand prize. The giveaway will be open until March 18, and the winner will be announced on March 25.

To learn more about the Glisten Festival and how you can support local businesses year-round, visit the Yonge + St. Clair BIA online and get ready to sparkle.