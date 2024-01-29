Toronto brides can get massive savings on over 1,000 dresses at Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay

You don’t have to say "I do" in a dress you "don’t really" this year, because Kleinfeld Hudson’s Bay is having a massive sample sale in Toronto.

Featuring over 1,000 jaw-dropping dresses, this once-in-a-lifetime event promises to have prices starting at just $119 -- with up to 90% off designer gowns.

On now until Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Queen Street flagship location, you have plenty of time to find the perfect match that matches your perfect match!

Found on the 7th Floor, Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay is the premier destination for all things bridal, offering VIP service for almost a decade.

With designs from Pnina Tornai, Rivini, Pronovias, Maggie Sottero, Paloma Blanca, and so many more, soon-to-be brides can explore some of the most sought-after gowns in every cut and style.

Whether you're looking for lace, tulle, crystals, or a classic sateen, this sale has a seemingly endless supply of gasp-worthy gowns for your 'say yes' moment as you approach your boo down the aisle.

You can call 416-861-4800 to make your appointment now or stop by to see this impressive collection for yourself.

Say yes to that dress for less at the Kleinfeld Hudson’s Bay Sample Sale today!