4 February concerts to check out at The Royal Conservatory's Koerner Hall in Toronto

The Royal Conservatory has just announced its February lineup, which will feature concerts and performances by extraordinary artists from Canada and worldwide.

Located in the historic (and stunning) Koerner Hall building on Bloor St. West, you'll be able to shake off the winter blues by taking in some top-tier live music at one of these upcoming events.

Ya like jazz? If so, Joshua Redman’s performance is a must-see. Revered as the greatest saxophonist of his generation, Redman’s artistry is marked by improvisational brilliance and melodic invention.

His newest project, Where are we, takes his sound to the next level, delivering a challenging and compelling program that Redman describes as "a meditation on America and the power and importance of place."

What makes this concert particularly exciting and unique is the presence of vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa. While Cavassa — co-winner of the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition — is a treat to listen to in any setting, this is Redman’s first album featuring a vocalist!

Where are we will be performed on Feb. 2, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $60.

Peter Sellars, Grant Gershon, and the singers of the Los Angeles Master Chorale are reuniting after their widely acclaimed 2020 collaboration on Lagrime di San Pietro.

This time, they’ll be performing the music of Heinrich Schütz in a deeply personal and moving meditation on what it means to say goodbye to those we love.

Music to Accompany a Departure will be sung by 24 singers and accompanied by Baroque organ and viol da gamba to capture the requiem's enormous depth of feeling and connect the audience in an intimate ceremony of remembrance.

The show will be performed on Feb. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

This dynamic trio is a force to be reckoned with. Violinist Isabelle Faust, cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras, and pianist Alexander Melnikov will take listeners on a journey through a thrilling repertory of piano hits by Schumann, Brahms, and Elliott Carter.

Each musician is exceptionally talented in their own right, with numerous accolades and experiences under their respective belts. Alone, they shine, but together, they absolutely dazzle in a can’t-miss evening of music and memories.

Melnikov-Faust-Queryas will be performing on Feb. 10, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Get in the spirit of Valentine’s Day with hot jazz and sultry stride piano from the era of Louis Armstrong, Django Reinhardt, and Fats Waller, performed by The Hot Sardines.

Hailed as one of the best jazz bands in New York, The Hot Sardines are comprised of irreverent, effortlessly swinging, early-jazz specialists. They even have a tap-dancing soloist!

Their unique repertoire features romantic standards, rich New Orleans sounds, and vibrant musical surprises that manage to invoke the sonics of a century prior while staying in step with the modern age. After the concert, you’re welcome to bust out your best moves to dance to a swing band and enjoy a beverage or two at the Postlude Performance.

The Hot Sardines will be performing their Valentine’s Day set on Feb. 14, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Nothing brightens up a cold February quite like live music, and these concerts are sure to inspire awe in a venue that's been dubbed the "temple of tone."

To learn more about the musicians and upcoming performances, and to buy tickets, check out The Royal Conservatory online.