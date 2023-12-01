Sponsored
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Man eating Buddy the Elf Spaghetti

An Elf-themed spaghetti meal kit is coming to Canada after selling out in the U.S.

There's nothing like watching a few holiday movies to help get you into the holiday spirit, whether you binge on fan-favourite films or classic screenings.

But now, thanks to a special limited-edition meal kit from HelloFresh Canada, Canadians can actually taste one of the funniest dishes from a dearly beloved holiday comedy.

For this upcoming holiday season, HelloFresh has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch the Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti Meal Kits, a remix of the sugary, candied spaghetti moment from the 2003 cult classic Elf film. 

buddy the elf spaghettiDebuting and selling out in just minutes last year in the U.S., this will be Canada's first chance to taste the limited-edition kit, which takes inspiration from the iconic spaghetti breakfast creation in Elf (and fan-favourite scene), where Buddy the Elf piles on syrup and sugar toppings for his early-morning pasta feast.

Now, coinciding with the film's 20th anniversary, you too can enjoy this delicious spaghetti meal — and not just for breakfast!

HelloFresh's reinvention features spaghetti with sweet toppings like chocolate nonpareil candies, chocolate frosted pastries, marshmallows and chocolate and maple syrups, all customizable to your heart's delight.

Buddy the Elf Spaghetti"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Elf, we are reminded of the memories the film has created for family and friends. We can't wait for our customers to be able to make new food memories while making our Elf-themed recipes this holiday season," says Corby-Sue Neumann, Director of Culinary for HelloFresh Canada.

This year's spaghetti kit also comes with extra special Buddy the Elf merch including two festive aprons adorned like Buddy the Elf's signature green outfit, two portioned plates with space for each of the four main elf food groups (that's candy, candy corns, candy canes, and syrup!), and even a reusable plastic storage bag so you can pack your spaghetti for an office lunch.

To make this season even sweeter, HelloFresh is releasing the "Buddy the Elf™'s Jolly Eats" recipe series, inspired by memorable scenes from the film. 

buddy the elf spaghettiAvailable between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15 and exclusive to HelloFresh customers, recipes include the Gimbels' Santa Cheeseburger, World's Best Cup of Coffee (Cake) Brunch, and Snowball Cake Truffles.

These special Elf meal kits will be available for purchase starting on Monday, Dec. 4 at 12:25 p.m. EST through the special spaghetti meal kit website — with no subscription or HelloFresh membership necessary! Kits are priced at $29.99 for two servings and come with all five collectible items.

You'll want to snap up your kit fast since HelloFresh is only releasing a limited number, where orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

So mark your calendars down for Dec. 4 and get ready to eat your spaghetti just like Elf this season.

Photos by

HelloFresh. (ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc.)
