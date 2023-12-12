How GO Transit is sharing its message to drivers stuck in GTA traffic

Did you know that Toronto drivers spend up to 199 hours a year sitting in traffic?

Sure, taking our car everywhere we need to go might seem like the easiest option, especially when you're rushing out in the morning for work. But all that wasted time spent inching along at a snail's pace really drags.

With your convenience and valuable time in mind, GO Transit has launched a brand new initiative to encourage traffic-weary GTA-ers to ditch the car and take the train to work instead: GO Bumper Billboards.

With GO Bumper Billboards, you, yes you, can voice your frustrations about traffic while spreading the word about why GO is a much better option with a witty bumper sticker.

Essentially, your car becomes a moving billboard, letting GO Transit reach drivers exactly where they are — smack bang in the middle of that gridlock grind.

You'll get to pick from five fun designs to stick on your car to convince drivers behind you that taking GO is the best way to get to work.

Taking a GO Train has a lot of perks. It's a stress-free commute where you can say 'see ya' to the sounds of honking horns and spend your time how you want.

Read a book in the Quiet Zone, catch up on work (utilizing that free onboard WiFi, of course), listen to your favourite tunes, or simply sit and watch the beautiful province whizz by the window — the choice is yours.

For more information, or to get your own free Bumper Billboard, visit gotransit.com/bumper.