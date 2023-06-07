How Toronto can help protect our oceans by choosing sustainable seafood

World Ocean Day is coming up Thursday, June 8, and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) wants to help Torontonians make more sustainable choices to support our biggest ecosystem and a vital source of nutritious and delicious food — the ocean.

For over three decades, World Ocean Day has grown around the world, with over 10,000 businesses and organizations coordinating more than 15,000 events in over 140 countries. While this global movement has brought awareness to just how essential our oceans are, the MSC specifically celebrates the important role the oceans play in feeding our planet.

Eating fish and seafood have a variety of health benefits, including helping us absorb and utilize nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin A, B21, and omega-3 fatty acids in the body. However, an important advantage of eating sustainably-caught fish and seafood is its lower impact on the planet.

Compared to red meat, wild-caught fish emits about one-tenth of the amount of carbon dioxide and has a smaller carbon footprint than chicken or cheese. Wild fish and seafood also don’t contribute to deforestation, use large amounts of freshwater, or require the use of pesticides or fertilizers.

But unsustainable fishing threatens fish populations, ocean habitats, coastal fishing communities, economies, and ultimately our ability to access healthy, low-carbon protein for generations to come.

It’s why the MSC certified-sustainable eco-label exists — to help you find sustainable fish and seafood every time you grocery shop.

MSC-certified fisheries are independently assessed by scientists and marine experts to make sure they follow best practices for environmentally sustainable fishing — with annual audits to make sure MSC standards continue to be upheld over time.

Getting certified isn’t only about one species, it’s holistic. MSC certification makes sure fisheries are minimizing their impact on the whole marine environment (like bycatch species and sensitive habitats) to help keep our oceans healthy and thriving.

Research estimates that by ending overfishing, the annual global seafood production could actually increase by 16 million tonnes – enough to meet the protein needs of an additional 72 million people per year.

So show your love for our oceans on June 8 — and every day — by looking for the MSC “blue fish” label on fish and seafood products at the grocery store.

