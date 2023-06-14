A must-see modern feminist tale is getting its world premiere at Toronto's Factory Theatre

A very special theatrical production is having its world premiere at Toronto's Factory Theatre and it’s a must-see for all audiences.

Brought to you by Governor General's Award-winning writer Colleen Wagner and directed by nine-time Dora Mavor Moore nominee Jani Luzon, Armadillos is a modern interpretation of the classic Greek myth, The Marriage of Thetis and Peleus.

Starring Ryan Hollyman, Zorana Sadiq, Paolo Santalucia and Mirabella Sundar Singh, the actors duke it out on stage as they traverse the worlds of love, sex, power, and consent, and how they play out in our everyday lives.

A proud feminist production that will bring viewers to the edges of their seats as they confront misconceptions of patriarchy and matriarchy, Armadillos is a lively two-hour show with one intermission.

"On one level, the play certainly is about the return of goddess energy, what that might mean, and how that might shift our perspectives," says Director Jani Luzon, who explores how the push-pull dynamic between patriarchal and matriarchal systems forces society to find their own spaces in between.

This production is in Toronto and you can catch it running from June 3 to June 24 at Factory Theatre's Mainspace Theatre. Tickets are being sold on a sliding scale from $15 to $60, with a limited number of $0 tickets for every performance.

Audience members are encouraged to select the ticket price that works best for them to experience and enjoy live performances at Factory Theatre. There are also three masked performances where the entire audience will be wearing face coverings: June 9, 15 and 22.

Interested in a show that will challenge your understanding of love? Head over to the Factory Theatre website to learn more about Armadillos and buy your tickets today!