Here's how to get huge discounts around Toronto using your PRESTO card

While a PRESTO card is your ticket to getting around the Toronto area, you might not know that it's also the key to getting great discounts at major attractions, on food, and more.

And if you're looking for some of the best things to do in the city, showing your PRESTO card will get you in cheaper.

With the PRESTO Perks program, users can access more than 20 different deals, from downtown attractions to some of the most popular meal box services and out-of-town activities.

Here are just a few:

The Royal Ontario Museum

With your PRESTO, you can get 20 per cent off general admission to check out the hundreds of thousands of objects and artifacts at the ROM, which is entrancing from its eye-catching exterior to its insides, with dinosaur fossils, historic tools, and more housed across four floors of galleries and exhibits.

Special exhibits like the Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature are also 20 per cent off with your PRESTO card.

The Ontario Science Centre

Experience tons of hands-on learning and fun at the Ontario Science Centre, which is 20 per cent off with PRESTO Perks.

Get deep inside the human body, outer space, Indigenous innovations and more. And don't forget to stop and play at the immersive science arcade on your way out!

The Toronto Zoo

Visit all the furry friends you could imagine, from the humble T.O. mascot (raccoon) to giraffes and rhinos at the Toronto Zoo, which is open year-round.

The sprawling Scarborough site is the largest zoo in Canada, with more than 5,000 animals across 700 acres to keep you busy all day — and, PRESTO users get 20 per cent off admission or 10 per cent off an annual membership.

Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey season has begun, and what better way to enjoy and appreciate the game than to stop and see the Stanley Cup up-close and in person? Then spend the day checking out the best collection of hockey-related items in the entire world!

PRESTO Perks will get you into the must-see attraction for any sports buff with 20 per cent off.

Food delivery and meal kits

With your PRESTO card, you can even get free delivery from DoorDash, or special deals on popular meal kit delivery services — get up to 20 free HelloFresh meals with your first four boxes, and 50 per cent off your first Pumpkin Kart order, with special PRESTO codes.

Other places PRESTO will also get you discounts this season are Chicopee Tube Park for some winter fun (20 per cent off admission), Great Wolf Lodge for a family-friendly getaway (up to 30 per cent off your stay) and the One Of A Kind Winter Show to pick up gifts for your loved ones and yourself (get a single admission ticket for only $10 on November 30).

So there you have it: Your PRESTO card is more than just your key to the TTC — it also unlocks remarkable savings!