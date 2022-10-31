New Filipino rom-com on stage in Toronto will give you all the '90s nostalgia

If you haven't already noticed, the '90s are back, baby — and if you were in fact a '90s baby, there's a new play currently on stage in Toronto that will bring back some childhood memories of the era's culture, whether you were more into Metallica or "90210."

The Waltz is the latest production to hit the stage at the city's renowned Factory Theatre, with the special world premiere running for the next few weeks only.

The uplifting romantic comedy follows two Filipino teens who meet serendipitously in the summer of 1993, and features a ton of recognizable Canadian and Filipino '90s references.

The setting is the middle of Saskatchewan, where young Romeo Alvarez happens to stop off to visit some family friends on his long trek from Ontario to his new home in British Columbia.

But, the pit stop turns into a journey of its own when he has one fateful night under the stars with Bea Klassen, whose history is curiously connected with his own, though neither of them knows it.

It's award-winning playwright Marie Beath Badian's follow-up to her hit play Prairie Nurse, but viewers unfamiliar with the former can still appreciate and love this one, which stars the nurse's teenaged kids and is directed by Nina Lee Aquino.

It's uplifting, heartwarming and is sure to elicit some laughs, and maybe even tears, as it examines the concept of "home."

The 70-minute show runs until November 13, with tickets — which are on a helpful sliding pay scale — available online now.

Tagalog subtitles will also be available at the November 5 and 10 performances.