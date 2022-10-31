Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
factory theatre toronto

New Filipino rom-com on stage in Toronto will give you all the '90s nostalgia

Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you haven't already noticed, the '90s are back, baby — and if you were in fact a '90s baby, there's a new play currently on stage in Toronto that will bring back some childhood memories of the era's culture, whether you were more into Metallica or "90210."

The Waltz is the latest production to hit the stage at the city's renowned Factory Theatre, with the special world premiere running for the next few weeks only.

The uplifting romantic comedy follows two Filipino teens who meet serendipitously in the summer of 1993, and features a ton of recognizable Canadian and Filipino '90s references.

The setting is the middle of Saskatchewan, where young Romeo Alvarez happens to stop off to visit some family friends on his long trek from Ontario to his new home in British Columbia.

But, the pit stop turns into a journey of its own when he has one fateful night under the stars with Bea Klassen, whose history is curiously connected with his own, though neither of them knows it. 

It's award-winning playwright Marie Beath Badian's follow-up to her hit play Prairie Nurse, but viewers unfamiliar with the former can still appreciate and love this one, which stars the nurse's teenaged kids and is directed by Nina Lee Aquino.

It's uplifting, heartwarming and is sure to elicit some laughs, and maybe even tears, as it examines the concept of "home."

The 70-minute show runs until November 13, with tickets — which are on a helpful sliding pay scale — available online now.

Tagalog subtitles will also be available at the November 5 and 10 performances.

Lead photo by

Dahlia Katz
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

New Filipino rom-com on stage in Toronto will give you all the '90s nostalgia

This spooky graveyard that just popped up in Toronto is way more than Halloween decor

Canada's largest exhibition for living well is back in Toronto for the first time in three years

You can help Toronto pets in critical need through this cash-prize raffle

Here's how to know if you're buying sustainable seafood in Toronto

The Bay's biggest retail sale is on now in Toronto and the deals are unbelievable

You can play a virtual 3D scavenger hunt to unlock prizes in Toronto's West Queen West

Why Kindling Cannabis delivery beats Uber Eats