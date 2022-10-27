This spooky graveyard that just popped up in Toronto is way more than Halloween decor

Toronto has been absolutely abuzz with Halloween excitement this month, with the city decked out in all of its spooky glory and bustling with tons of great events, attractions and festive decorations to see.

If you're taking a walk down nearly any residential street in the city, you're bound to spot at least a few houses dressed up in impressive Halloween displays — but one new graveyard set up is a lot more than just some scary decorations to put people in the mood.

HelloFresh, the top meal-kit delivery brand in the country, is really getting into the season this year by showcasing something that is truly shocking and terrifying: the amount of great food that goes to waste in Canada.

With the average household generating a whopping 372 pounds of avoidable food waste annually — which adds up to almost 2.2 tonnes for the whole country — and throwing away more than $1,700 per year in wasted groceries as a result, our food waste problem is indeed haunting​​​​​​.

All of this wasted food is being represented symbolically in HelloFresh's dramatic new Food Waste Graveyard, which residents can visit for themselves at 55 Glengowan Road in Lawrence Park, until Halloween.

The display is epic, festive, and admittedly humorous (a gravestone marking wilted spring mix is something we can all sadly relate to). The activation is also super educational, with scary facts about food waste in Toronto and the nation at large.

Meal boxes like those from HelloFresh are one simple way to avoid terrifying food waste, coming with perfectly pre-portioned ingredients so that nothing ends up unused, rotting its face off in the back of the fridge or in the perilous trash.

The purchase-to-order model means no wasted ingredients, no unwanted portions and no trips to the grocery store, as it's all delivered to your door.

With HelloFresh, Canadians end up wasting an average of 36 per cent less food in weight and produce a whopping 72 per cent fewer food scraps, which is a huge benefit to their wallets, their consciences and our planet.

You can learn more about food waste and your role in stopping it by visiting the graveyard and HelloFresh.ca.