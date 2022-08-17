North Lake Treehouse is the ultimate all-season nature getaway near Toronto

We've still got a few solid weeks of beautiful summer weather to enjoy, so if you haven't knocked all of the things off your bucket list for the season yet — such as hitting up a cottage near Toronto — you've still got time.

To make the most of a trip out of the city, you'll want to pick a place that's remote, giving you the best experience of nature (and antidote to life in a concrete jungle) as possible.

Thankfully, there are places like North Lake Treehouse, which is the ideal escape, nestled 2.5 hours north of T.O., near Coe Hill and Apsley.

The lakefront home boasts a whopping 100 acres of property on a non-motorized lake that only has four neighbours sharing it total.

Fully immersed in the Ontario forest, it's the ultimate in privacy — but also, in luxury, thanks to all of its unique features and amenities.

With details from renowned jewelry designer Dean Davidson, the sprawling Scandinavian-inspired cabin has a cube sauna, games room, gym, aromatherapy showers and tasteful, carefully-selected decor from around the world.

And then it also has all of the usual things you'd expect from a cottage: a rustic dock, fireplace and firepit, ample space for indoor or outdoor cooking and dining, and viceroy windows overlooking the lake.

Get out in the canoe or kayak, hop on a paddleboard or go for a swim. Take a hike through the trees and birdwatch or stargaze on the dock, and then end your day roasting hot dogs and marshmallows by the fire before curling up to watch a movie.

The best part is that you don't even have to rush to book your stay through Airbnb, because the place is winterized and rentable year-round, made especially cozy in the fall and winter months when you can trade your bathing suit for snowshoes and your outdoor fire to an indoor one, if you so choose.

The North Lake Treehouse is currently taking bookings for fall and winter 2022/2023.