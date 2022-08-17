Drive Festival is one rare auto show near Toronto you won't want to miss this summer

Car buffs in the GTA, rejoice — fresh off the end of the Molson Indy, yet another huge auto showcase is taking place just outside Toronto.

The second annual Drive Festival presented by Mobil 1 is set to take place September 9th through 11th, giving entertainment fans the perfect way to finish off the summer with a weekend full of the coolest, fastest and rarest cars around.

Car clubs and other exhibitors will be taking over a whopping 900 acres at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park to show off everything from rare and exotic cars to race cars and motorcycles, as well as everything in between.

Hybrid, electric, standard, automatic, vintage, new, manufacture models, modded, two wheels, four wheels, cars, trucks, SUVs — Drive Fest has it all! And you'll catch the action in a super up-close and interactive environment.

Check out the Mobil 1 Dream Car Speed Run, where you can watch a wild selection of the flashiest cars in the country run a set-speed run, or head to one of three test tracks and try new manufacturer vehicles out yourself, if you're up for it.

Finish it all off by grabbing a snack and drink at one of a number of food trucks on site, or taking the kids to meet Batman and his Batmobile, then test-ride mini electric cars at the Kids Fun Zone.

You can find Drive Fest at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at 3233 Concession Rd 10, Bowmanville, Ontario, the second weekend of September, and buy tickets in advance online.