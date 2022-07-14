Toronto's financial district full of celebration as TD employees reunited

If you happened to be in Toronto's financial district on Tuesday, June 28, you might have noticed that it was absolutely buzzing with energy.

TD organized its first in-person event, the #TDReunited Festival, to celebrate their employees and welcome them back to the iconic TD towers in the core of Downtown Toronto.

There were thousands of happy colleagues, live performances, games, a 360-degree photobooth and… even a giant heart that was perfect for a quick photo.

The event was hosted by Arisa Cox, executive producer and Big Brother Canada star, and featured several well-known Canadian artists, including indie-pop darlings Walk Off the Earth, Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo, Canadian crooner Preston Pablo, and DJ Ikky.

TD chief human resources officer Kenn Lalonde shared a heartfelt welcome speech and introduced the surprise guest… who happened to be Mayor John Tory!

TD also worked with several homegrown vendors to distribute treats to thousands of employees who gathered at the event.

This included frozen fruit bars company Happy Pops, family business, Toronto Popcorn Company, as well as popular Toronto-based cookie shop, Craig's Cookies.

As a longstanding supporter of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and lead sponsor of Pride Toronto, TD made sure to include an activation dedicated to the community at the festival.

The event featured an interactive Blue Jays strike game, where employees threw a ball to get a strike, with proceeds from each strike going to the following eight Toronto-based 2SLGBTQ+ organizations.

These organizations included: Casey House, FIFE House, ACT (Aids Committee of Toronto), LGBT YouthLine, Friends of Ruby, LOFT Community Services, Pride Toronto, and Sherbourne Health and SOY Program.

"As we reunite, I am thrilled that our colleagues have the opportunity to help support eight local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations that are helping to create necessary progress for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Toronto and across Canada," said Amy Hanen, Associate Vice President, Social Impact (Canada), Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

From mini-putt to bean bag toss, the event was packed with fun things to do and brought new life to Toronto's downtown core.

All in all, it was an event filled with laughter, games, good music, and many TD employees reuniting for the first time since the pandemic lockdowns were lifted.