Janice Rodrigues
Posted 3 hours ago
A giant green heart arch has popped up in Toronto's financial district thanks to the #TDReunited festival

Toronto's financial district full of celebration as TD employees reunited

If you happened to be in Toronto's financial district on Tuesday, June 28, you might have noticed that it was absolutely buzzing with energy.

TD organized its first in-person event, the #TDReunited Festival, to celebrate their employees and welcome them back to the iconic TD towers in the core of Downtown Toronto.

There were thousands of happy colleagues, live performances, games, a 360-degree photobooth and… even a giant heart that was perfect for a quick photo.

TD employees gathered for a day of live performances, activations and fun at the #TDReunited festival

TD Employees gathered together for an afternoon of fun, live performances and activities at the #TDReunited Festival held on Tuesday, June 28.

The event was hosted by Arisa Cox, executive producer and Big Brother Canada star, and featured several well-known Canadian artists, including indie-pop darlings Walk Off the Earth, Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo, Canadian crooner Preston Pablo, and DJ Ikky.

Blue Rodeo

Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor from Blue Rodeo performing at the #TDReunited Festival.

TD chief human resources officer Kenn Lalonde shared a heartfelt welcome speech and introduced the surprise guest… who happened to be Mayor John Tory!

Mayor John Tory

Mayor John Tory thanked TD for bringing people back to Toronto's downtown area, and supporting small businesses. 

TD also worked with several homegrown vendors to distribute treats to  thousands of employees who gathered at the event.

This included frozen fruit bars company Happy Pops, family business, Toronto Popcorn Company, as well as popular Toronto-based cookie shop, Craig's Cookies.

John Tory did a walk-around and interacted with TD employees at the event.

Mayor John Tory interacted with TD employees at the event. 

As a longstanding supporter of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and lead sponsor of Pride Toronto, TD made sure to include an activation dedicated to the community at the festival.

The event featured an interactive Blue Jays strike game, where employees threw a ball to get a strike, with proceeds from each strike going to the following eight Toronto-based 2SLGBTQ+ organizations.

These organizations included: Casey HouseFIFE HouseACT (Aids Committee of Toronto)LGBT YouthLineFriends of RubyLOFT Community ServicesPride Toronto, and Sherbourne Health and SOY Program.

Craig's Cookies

A Toronto favourite, Craig's Cookies were distributed at the event.

"As we reunite, I am thrilled that our colleagues have the opportunity to help support eight local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations that are helping to create necessary progress for the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Toronto and across Canada," said Amy Hanen, Associate Vice President, Social Impact (Canada), Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

TD activation

TD employees play an interactive game that supports 2SLGBTQ+ charities in Toronto. 

From mini-putt to bean bag toss, the event was packed with fun things to do and brought new life to Toronto's downtown core. 

TD activities

A fun afternoon in the sun at #TDReunited.

All in all, it was an event filled with laughter, games, good music, and many TD employees reuniting for the first time since the pandemic lockdowns were lifted.

Photos by

Hector Vasquez
