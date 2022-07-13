Swiss Chalet is Toronto's spot for a Nashville Hot Chicken Ice-Cream Sammy this summer

Whether it's footlong loaded fries or boba hotpot, Toronto loves an unusual, trendy new dining experience like no other, and the city is about to get another new one this summer with a variation on classic fried chicken that is sure to make people's Instagram feeds.

Canadian favourite Swiss Chalet, usually known for its Rotisserie Chicken and absolutely addictive Chalet Sauce, is going in a new direction this season with new meals featuring signature Nashville Hot Chicken.

The menu taps into the popular fare with a Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders and also Wings, but there's one bite that is bound to stand out: a Nashville Hot Ice-Cream Sandwich.

The sammy features a scoop of real vanilla ice cream atop a piece of crispy Canadian chicken breast tossed in a Nashville Hot glaze, all drizzled with honey on a toasted bun.

While the unique combo may sound risky to some, the nation's chicken experts are confident that it's going to be a hit — and the fact that the menu is only available for a limited time means that you'll definitely want to give it a go before it's gone this #hotchickensummer™.

The iconic restaurant chain is also holding an exciting Instagram contest from July 11-31 to celebrate the new eats! They're asking hungry Canadians to follow Swiss Chalet and like/tag a friend on the brand's contest post to enter. Or, you can snap a pic while you munch on the new items with the hashtag #hotchickensummer (make sure to tag @SwissChaletCA, too) for more chances to win!

The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and a merch prize pack. And even if you don't win the grand prize, there's still lots of sweet merch to go around. Secondary prize packs include bucket hats, towels, shirts and even Chicken Sandwich pool floaties!

While the rest of the Nashville lineup is available to order online or in-person for in-restaurant dining, pickup or delivery, the ice cream sandwich can only be ordered during dine-in for obvious reasons - hot fried chicken plus melting ice cream is not ideal for transport!

Want to try it out? Head to your nearest Swiss Chalet location before summer's up!